Wilmington Star News Shifts Focus To Local Issues, Community Forums

If you’re a subscriber to the Wilmington Star News, you may have noticed some changes lately. Under the guidance of Executive Editor Pam Sander, the paper is moving away from reportage centered around local government meetings, and toward in-depth stories about community issues.

Most of the time, local city council or county commissioner meetings just aren’t sexy – they don’t make for compelling headlines. Pam Sander knows this, but she says it’s still important for her reporters to attend – even if they don’t end up writing an article about it in the end:

“Sometimes government entities will put agenda items at the end because they know when our deadline is. Really, I’ve had conversations with people where, “You’ve still got to stay until then. Just because they put it at the end of the agenda, you still have got to stay until then.” I think that’s one way of holding them accountable.”

When not writing about outcomes of local government, her reporters are instead investing more time in local issues, like growth and development, and letting communities help direct their coverage. As part of that effort, the Star News has begun to host forums, like the Black Issues Forum held back in February, and last night’s forum on the issues facing the North Side of Wilmington.