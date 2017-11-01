Wilmington, New Hanover County Going After Opioid Distributors

By 3 hours ago

The City of Wilmington and New Hanover County are joining forces to consider legal action against those they consider to be responsible for the deadly opioid epidemic facing this region. The North Carolina Department of Health says that opioid deaths have increased 73 percent statewide and doubled in New Hanover County over the last decade. 

“Wilmington has the highest opioid-related abuse rate in the nation. In the entire nation.”

That’s Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo, discussing the latest local strategy in the battle against opioid addiction. City and county leaders announced yesterday they will pursue legal action against anyone who contributed to the opioid epidemic. That means manufacturers and distributors. In September, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein launched an investigation to determine whether drug manufacturers and drug wholesalers unlawfully created or fueled the opioid crisis.

New Hanover County Commissioner Woody White.

“Our neighborhoods are not as safe as they once were. People are dying.” 3:00 “So on Monday, the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will consider a resolution to take any and all actions necessary, including retaining legal counsel, against parties who have caused or contributed to the issues created by the opioid crisis.”

“The outside legal counsel being considered will pay all costs associated with any litigation, and the county will not pay any taxpayer dollars toward a lawsuit.”

The city council and county commissioners will take up the resolution at their respective meetings next week.

Tags: 
opioid
Opioid Epidemic
news
Local News
Local
Wilmington

Related Content

Opioid Battle Shifts Front To Manufacturers

By Sep 22, 2017
Vince Winkel / WHQR

The battle against opioid addiction in Wilmington and across the country is rising to a new level.  North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein came to the Port City to discuss the growing investigation into drug manufacturers. 

Quick-Response Team: New Tool in Opiate Challenge

By Mar 27, 2017
Vince Winkel

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein was in Wilmington Monday to discuss the opioid epidemic with the area’s state and local elected officials, law enforcement, and health care providers. There is a bipartisan effort in the works to bring a pilot project to Wilmington to treat opiate overdoses. House Bill 324 would create a quick-response team that would respond to overdoses with additional emergency support.

A New Hope For Addiction Treatment In Wilmington

By Jul 10, 2017
Vince Winkel / WHQR

Four of the top 25 cities in the country for opioid abuse are in North Carolina. Wilmington is number one, according to a report from Castlight Health, a San Francisco-based healthcare information company. 

STOP ACT: Limiting Prescriptions to Fight Addiction

By Mar 28, 2017
Vince Winkel

On Monday, we reported on House Bill 324, which would create quick-response teams to deal with opiate overdoses in the region. Today we look at the STOP Act, which would attack the opioid epidemic using a different strategy.  

WPD Launching New Opioid Strategy - Called LEAD

By May 22, 2017
Vince Winkel / WHQR

On Wednesday morning, the Wilmington Police Department announced another tool in the battle against the region’s opioid epidemic. It’s called LEAD, and it involves a variety of agencies.