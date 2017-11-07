Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo Scores 6th Term

Listen to this story here

The City of Wilmington will see Mayor Bill Saffo embark on his sixth term. He defeated challenger Todd Zola with about 85 percent of the vote.

It’s the first election since 2011 in which Bill Saffo has faced a challenger.

Bill Saffo says in this sixth term, he and the city council need to focus on a variety of pressing issues.

“Well there’s a lot of things on our plate. There are a lot of growth issues, a lot of traffic issues, traffic improvements we’re going to be making in the coming years. The opioid issue which is probably the most significant public health crisis not only in our community but in our nation, that a lot of people have been working on, but I think we’re starting to get some traction. But this is a long-term battle.”

Todd Zola, however, did not mount an aggressive campaign. Despite his lack of organization, Zola picked up roughly 13 percent of the ballots cast for mayor.