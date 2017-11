There have been reports this week that the Murdoch family is talking with Disney about selling the entertainment division of 21st Century Fox. It would be a big deal for Disney, and it would also mean a big change for Fox. Sarah Ellison wrote in Vanity Fair about the rumored deal and how the complicated Murdoch family dynamics come in to play for this deal. She sat down with Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal to discuss the potential sale.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.