Why Is It Important To Be Touched?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Five Senses

About David Linden's TED Talk

Neuroscientist David Linden thinks that of the five senses, touch is the most overlooked, and perhaps the most important for promoting psychological health.

About David Linden

Dr. David J. Linden is a professor in the Solomon H. Snyder Department of Neuroscience at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He served for many years as the Chief Editor of the Journal of Neurophysiology. He has written several books, including Touch: The Science of Hand, Heart and Mind.

