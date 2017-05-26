WHQR's Annual Meeting Thursday, June 22nd in the MC Erny Gallery

Friends of Public Radio, Inc.'s Annual Meeting

The MC Erny Gallery

Thursday, June 22

6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

We invite all WHQR members, listeners and all other interested parties to review another great year of local public radio by joining us for the 2017 annual meeting.

This meeting will include reports and highlights from the past year in the election of new board members as we celebrate Station Manager Cleve Callison who is retiring in July. Members must be in good standing as of June 22, 2017 to be eligible to vote.

Following the annual meeting please join us to mingle and meet the WHQR staff and board members.

Champagne and refreshments will be provided.

If you'd like to attend please R.S.V.P. to whqr@whqr.org. Please provide the number in your party and their names.

See you in the Mc Erny Gallery on the third floor, 254 North Front Street