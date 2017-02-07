WHQR Will Carry The Intelligence 2 Debate This Weekend.

On the heels of a deeply polarized election, Donald Trump will assume office having won the Electoral College, 306 to 232, but having lost the popular vote by over 2.8 million voters. His opponents argue that he gave voice and legitimacy to extremists, and that his unpredictable, autocratic style is a threat to both democratic ideals at home, and stability abroad. But others, including critics, argue that Trump’s election represents the will of the American people, who--hungry for change--repudiated the status quo. In their view, we must find areas of common ground to work together, because obstructionism would only deepen the political divide, and a paralyzed government would benefit no one. Friday, February 10th WHQR will be airing the Intelligence 2 Debate at 1:00 pm in place of State of Things. It will re-air on Sunday, February 12th at 6:00 pm in place of the RadioLab.