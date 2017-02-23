WHQR MeetUp Party at Flytrap Brewing

Join other Public Radio lovers, WHQR staff, board and friends at a great downtown brewery. Celebrate your community focused non-profit radio station all while drinking local beer, enjoying a new food truck and listening to live music! From 6-9p on March 2, Flytrap will donate $1 of each beer sold to WHQR. Plus, musical duo, 2 Docs and A Box, will donate their tips to the cause and you can check out the great food from Groovy Fish Gill & Grill, serving burgers and fish tacos.

Thursday, March 2, 2017 6 - 9 pm

Flytrap Brewing

319 Walnut St, Wilmington, NC (On the corner of 4th and Walnut in downtown Wilmington.)