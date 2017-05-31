WHQR at low power

Dear friend of WHQR,

If you're having trouble picking up 91.3 today, you're not alone. We have been operating on low power since Monday night. Thanks to George Scheibner, John McHarry and our consulting engineer Jobie Sprinkle, we have identified the problem as a failed power supply for the main transmitter.

Late Tuesday afternoon we ordered a replacement power supply, and we are hopeful that by tomorrow (Thursday), we should be back at full power.

In the meantime, we are at low power on 91.3fm. This means that

Our HD1 and HD2 signals are not operational

Our Classical HQR translator in Myrtle Beach is also silent when the HD is out of service

HQR News in Myrtle may be affected as well

The good news is that 92.7 in Wilmington is broadcasting Classical HQR uninterrupted

Both streams are live on whqr.org

Both are live on our new smartphone app.

We know how much you depend on continuing to receive WHQR. We are determined to restore full service as soon as possible. Thank your for your patience.

Sincerely, Cleve Callison, Station Manager