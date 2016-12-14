WHQR Gets into the Holiday Spirit with Homemade Holiday Shorts

By Dec 14, 2016

On December 11th, WHQR hosted their 21st Annual Homemade Holiday Shorts live broadcast on 91.3 FM.

Special guest, David Vaughn of Dirty White Rags, provided festive musical fare on the piano. Under the direction of host and emcee, Rob Zapple, our storytellers shared wonderful tales, both emotional and funny, with a live studio audience and with our listeners who tuned in for the program. Our storytellers included author and actress Deb Bowen, our very own Station Manager Cleve Callison, actor Lee Lowrimore, and writer and WHQR Board member Dorothy Rankin.

Were you in our live studio audience? Be sure to look through our picture slideshow!

If you couldn't be a part of our live studio audience, or could not tune in for the live broadcast be sure to catch a rebroadcast of the 21st Annual Homemade Holiday Shorts on 91.3 FM on Friday, December 23rd at 7 pm.

Read more about our Holiday Programming HERE.

Homemade Holiday Shorts
2016 Holiday Programming

