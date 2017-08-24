WHQR Day 2017!

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA – By proclamation of the Mayor of Wilmington and the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners, September 13th will officially be known as WHQR DAY. WHQR listeners all over our area will be asked to wear WHQR buttons, stickers and t-shirts and share photos via social media (#WHQRday). The proclamations will be broadcast on the air and listeners and supporters will end the day at a large celebration at Waterline Brewing Company.

On September 13, WHQR will air the City of Wilmington proclamation read by Mayor Bill Saffo and the New Hanover County proclamation read by County Commissioner Rob Zapple (also a member of the Board of Directors of Friends of Public Radio, Inc.) throughout the day on HQR News 91.3 and Classical HQR 92.7fm.

The Big WHQR Day Party will be at Waterline Brewing Company, 721 Surry Street, under the bridge, downtown Wilmington from 6 – 8pm on September 13. The event will feature music, food trucks, cake, free t-shirts for the first 50 guests and more. It will also be an opportunity to meet the new Station Manager, Michelle Rhinesmith.

WHQR Public Radio, broadcasting from Wilmington, serves southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina with HQR News at 91.3fm and Classical HQR at 92.7fm. WHQR offers news, music, entertainment and interaction to expand knowledge, encourage artistic appreciation, engage our community and promote civil discourse.

