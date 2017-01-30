WHQR Commentaries: "Flagger"

Commentator Philip Gerard reflects on how having to slow down through one of life's many interruptions gave him a different perspective on them.

Philip Gerard is the author of eleven documentary scripts, numerous short stories and essays, and ten books, including his new novel, The Art of Creative Research, coming in February. He teaches in the Creative Writing Department in UNC Wilmington.

