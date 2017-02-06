WHQR Commentaries: "Bending Principles"

"Principles should 'bend' very little; otherwise they are no longer principles. Our founders enshrined the principle of free expression first, because they knew it would always be under fire."

Listen to Peggy Porter's commentary here.

Peggy Porter is a long-time resident of New Hanover County, and a former teacher of U.S. History and Civics.

You can hear more from Philip and our other commentators at our website: WHQR DOT O-R-G. Just click on "Commentary."

WHQR Commentaries don't necessarily reflect the views of WHQR Radio, its editorial staff, or its members.