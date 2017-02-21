WHQR Announces Station Manager Cleve Callison Retirement

The Friends of Public Radio, Inc. Board of Directors has accepted Station Manager Cleve Callison’s resignation, effective August 15, 2017.

Callison says, “After nearly 7 years at WHQR, I am at last ready to retire. I wanted to give the Friends of Public Radio Board 6 months notice of my plans, so my last official day at the station will be sometime after the July 2017 Annual Meeting. As I have told many people, coming here was the best career decision I have ever made. It’s been very fulfilling to work together with Board, staff, and listeners to eliminate completely our debt from 2007-08, beef up our financial understructure, and most of all to shepherd programs and services that have benefited the audiences of this region.”

Callison continues “I’m very proud of this fine staff and very grateful to Friends of Public Radio, Inc. for the opportunity to work at WHQR. Working to make the vision of the 2012 Strategic Plan a reality, and guiding the emPowering Our Future campaign have also been career highlights for me. I’m tremendously proud that we have been able to start Classical HQR and to purchase our facilities, with more progress to come. Now the Campaign has come to a very successful conclusion. Working here has been and continues to be a great source of joy, but now is a good time for me to concentrate on other goals, such as finally getting our sailboat rigged, or reading a novel instead of a position paper.”

MK Cope, Chair of the Friends of Public Radio, Inc. Board of Directors says, “We know that Cleve has given this decision careful deliberation. The Board is grateful for the monumental responsibility he undertook initially to lead the station at a very difficult time…and to take it to much greater prosperity than anyone dreamed. His work has been a gift not only to WHQR itself but the community we serve. He will be much missed!”

The Board of Directors will soon name a search committee, to be followed immediately by the launch of a nationwide pursuit for a new station manager.

WHQR Public Radio, broadcasting from Wilmington, serves southeastern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina with HQR News at 91.3fm and Classical HQR at 96.7fm. WHQR offers news, music, entertainment and interaction to expand knowledge, encourage artistic appreciation, engage our community and promote civil discourse.