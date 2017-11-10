What could the future hold for the GOP tax bill?

Leigh Gallagher from Fortune and Rachel Abrams from The New York Times join us to discuss this week’s business and economic news. We discuss the future of the GOP tax bill, unveiled last week, along with the potential effects it could have on individuals around the country. We also break down President Donald Trump’s speech in Vietnam at the Asian-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference. Plus, we look at China filling the role left open by the U.S. leaving international trade deals.