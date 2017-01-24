Wednesday on CoastLine: What are the Benefits of Universal Design?

By 1 hour ago

On Wednesday’s CoastLine, it used to be that buildings were built for the able-bodied, and accommodations were made—sometimes awkwardly—if need be. But the new philosophy is to start from a basis of universal design—for everyone. 

Guests: 

  • Richard Duncan, Executive Director of the Universal Design Institute
  • Anne Glass, UNCW's Gerontology Program Coordinator & Professor

  

Listen for CoastLine Wednesdays and Thursdays at noon.  Ask a question any time by emailing coastline@whqr.org.  Subscribe to our podcast on the iTunes store. 

Tags: 
WHQR's Coastline
CoastLine