Wednesday on CoastLine: Tree Ordinances

On Wednesday’s CoastLine: How do you balance development with the preservation of old growth trees? We’ll explore the issue with homebuilders and local advocates for stricter tree ordinances.

GUEST INFO:

·Bill Jayne, member of the Alliance for Cape Fear Trees, former member and chair of the Wilmington Tree Commission

·Scott Len, chair of the Southport Forestry Committee, member of the North Carolina Urban Forest Council

·Cameron Moore, Executive Officer of Wilmington-Cape Fear Homebuilders Association (WCFHA)

