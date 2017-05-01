Wednesday on CoastLine: Teen Pregnancy

On Wednesday’s CoastLine: Being a parent is hard enough – but what if you’re a teenager, juggling school, jobs, and an infant? We’ll hear from some local experts that are lending a hand, and helping teenage parents not only raise their children, but stay in school and pursue their dreams.

Listen for CoastLine Wednesdays and Thursdays at noon. And find it on the HQR app. Find it by searching for “WHQR” in Apple’s App Store or Google Marketplace. Or, just click here. Contact us at coastline@whqr.org.

GUEST INFO:

· Annie Adams, BABY Fast Trainer with Communities in Schools of Cape Fear

· Donna Robey-Sullivan, Founding Member and Treasurer of Samara’s Village

Remember, this is a LIVE broadcast so please call, email, or tweet comments and questions to:

CoastLine phone: 910.343.1138

Email: coastline@whqr.org

CoastLine comment line (leave a question or comment anytime): 910-361-COAST

Twitter: @coastlinehqr; Tweets by @coastlinehqr