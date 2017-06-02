Wednesday on CoastLine: Reporter Roundtable

North Carolina’s GOP Convention is in Wilmington, and on Wednesday’s CoastLine, a roundtable of reporters will discuss the conservative agenda laid out at the event – as well as local budget talks.

GUEST INFO:

· Jon Evans co-anchors WECT News at 5:30, 6, and 11 as well as Fox Wilmington News at 10. He leads the political coverage for both stations, was recently named Assistant News Director, and among many other awards, is a three-time "Anchor of the Year" winner by the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas.

· Adam Wagner is a regional reporter for the StarNews and GateHouse media's other Coastal NC papers, including New Bern Sun Journal, Jacksonville Daily News and Kinston Free Press. His reporting mostly focuses on the environment, but also touches on politics and rural issues.

Listen for CoastLine Wednesdays and Thursdays at noon.