Wednesday on CoastLine: Ocean Plastics

By 2 hours ago
  • Water Pollution with Trash Disposal of Waste at the Garbage Beach
    Water Pollution with Trash Disposal of Waste at the Garbage Beach
    epSos.de / Wikimedia Commons

On Wednesday’s CoastLine, we’ll follow the trail of everyday plastics from use to disposal to the ocean.  Could that plastic fork you used for lunch wind up in the belly of a dolphin or an albatross? It’s an exploration of ocean plastic.

GUESTS: 

  • BONNIE MONTELEONE, works at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington where she is a plastic marine debris research and lab assistant. She is also the Director of Science, Research and Academic Partnerships for Plastic Ocean Project, Inc.
  • JENNIFER METZLER-FIORINO is Education Curator at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.
  • Expo 216 is a non-profit, specialty museum encompassing over 5,000 square feet on the first two levels of a newly renovated building in historic downtown Wilmington, N.C. at 216 N. Front Street. 

