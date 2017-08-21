Wednesday on CoastLine: Ocean Plastics

On Wednesday’s CoastLine, we’ll follow the trail of everyday plastics from use to disposal to the ocean. Could that plastic fork you used for lunch wind up in the belly of a dolphin or an albatross? It’s an exploration of ocean plastic.

GUESTS:

BONNIE MONTELEONE , works at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington where she is a plastic marine debris research and lab assistant. She is also the Director of Science, Research and Academic Partnerships for Plastic Ocean Project, Inc.

JENNIFER METZLER-FIORINO is Education Curator at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

JENNIFER METZLER-FIORINO is Education Curator at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

