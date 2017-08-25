Wednesday on CoastLine: Human Trafficking

On Wednesday’s CoastLine, human trafficking sits right below illegal weapons and illicit drugs for most profitable crimes. We’ll meet a Founding Member of A Safe Place who is taking the fight from the streets to the courtroom in her quest to protect victims and prosecute pimps.

GUEST: LINDSEY ROBERSON, former New Hanover County District Attorney, Attorney at Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, Civil Rights Division, U.S. Department of Justice, Founding Member of A Safe Place

