Wednesday on CoastLine: George Rountree III - Great-Grandson of George Davis

By 25 minutes ago
  • Confederate Cabinet
    Confederate Cabinet
    Wikimedia Commons

On Wednesday’s CoastLine, debates about how to memorialize the Confederacy are front and center in the South. We’ll get a local perspective with George Rountree III, a prominent local lawyer with family ties to the Confederacy through his great-grandfather, George Davis - the last Attorney General to the Confederacy.

GUEST INFO: 

Listen for CoastLine Wednesdays and Thursdays at noon.  And find it on the WHQR app.  Contact us at coastline@whqr.org

Tags: 
WHQR's Coastline
Confederacy
Confederate memorialization
George Rountree III