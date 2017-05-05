Wednesday on CoastLine: Fisheries

On Wednesday’s CoastLine: The coastal Carolinas are known for their fishing – both commercial and recreational. We’ll hear about how those two sectors can sometimes clash, as well as proposed legislation that would affect the industry.

GUEST INFO:

· Fred Scharf, UNCW Professor of Fisheries Biology

· Sammy Corbett, Chairman of the NC Marine Fisheries Commission

· David Sneed, Executive Director of Coastal Conservation Association North Carolina

· Glenn Skinner, Executive Director of NC Fisheries Association

