Wednesday on CoastLine: David Gessner, Nature Writer – and Ultimate Frisbee Fanatic

On Wednesday’s CoastLine: He’s an award-winning writer, environmental advocate, and, in case you didn’t know, an Ultimate Frisbee enthusiast. David Gessner joins us to discuss his constant reaching – for the perfect phrase, the wild osprey, or the disc sailing through the air.

GUEST INFO:

David Gessner, author of nine books including All the Wild that Remains, Return of the Osprey: A Season of Flight and Wonder, and his latest memoir, Ultimate Glory: Frisbee, Obsession, and My Wild Youth.

Listen for CoastLine Wednesdays and Thursdays at noon. And find it on the HQR app. Find it using the links at the bottom or by searching for “WHQR” in Apple’s App Store or Google Marketplace. Or, just click here. Contact us at coastline@whqr.org.