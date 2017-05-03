WATCH: James Comey And Hillary Clinton Get Remixed In Email Mashup Video

Someone has made some surprisingly sweet lemonade out of the lemon that was Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's email scandal.

The video mashes up soundbites from Clinton and FBI Director James Comey and pairs them with Auto-Tune to construct a really catchy pop song.

A warning before you press play: Because of the way the Streamable.com embed works, this video will loop until you tell it to stop ... which might be a while.

Comey spent Wednesday on Capitol Hill defending his decision to revisit the Clinton email investigation less than two weeks before last year's presidential election.

UPDATE: The video was created by conservative mash-up artist Socialist Mop last October and was produced before Comey announced he was revisiting the investigation on October 28. The refrain of "What difference, at this point, does it make?" looks incredibly poignant now.

