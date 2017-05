While certainly not a cheap place to live, Washington, D.C., has never really been known as a place where the uber-wealthy go to buy property. But, some current members of President Trump’s cabinet may have changed that, according to a new report from the real estate brokerage Redfin. The D.C. luxury home market rose more than seven times the national rate in the first quarter of this year.

