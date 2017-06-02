Video: Animal Cafes Are Cool, But Does A Raccoon Cafe Go Too Far?

In the dense mega-cities of East Asia, millions of people dwell in high rises with very little green space. This isn't an ideal setting to raise big dogs or more unusual pets. Cramped quarters aren't great for domesticated pets in general.

The solution? Entrepreneurs in cities like Tokyo, Taipei, Hong Kong — and my current hometown of Seoul — have opened up animal cafes, where you can have a coffee and work on your laptop, surrounded by furry, four-legged friends.

This all sounds okay, right? Well, we thought so, too. Until we tried a raccoon cafe ...

