Here's one of the region's rising stars in a true 'listening room' setting! This weekend, Soup To Nuts Live! will broadcast its recording of Hank Barbee's April 13th performance in WHQR's MC Erny Gallery. Hank will share some music from his new CD, Son Royale, as well. Tune in to 91.3fm on Friday, May 19 @ 7:00 pm or Saturday, May 20 @ 9:00 pm. Or, go to www.whqr.org and listen LIVE! Learn more about Hank Barbee by visiting https://hankbarbee.com/