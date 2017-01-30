Trump's immigration ban: Countries plan retaliation

This story was last updated at 6:25 a.m. PT.

International reaction to President Trump’s immigration ban is still coming in, with some of the affected countries vowing to respond with similar measures.

Iran's foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, tweeted that the country will take "reciprocal measures to protect citizens," though he noted that all with valid Iranian visas would be "gladly welcomed." Meanwhile, the Iraqi parliament has voted on a "reciprocity measure" that would affect Americans trying to enter the country.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order banning all refugees from entering the U.S. for 120 days, and blocking Syrian refugees from entering the U.S. indefinitely. The seven Muslim-major countries whose citizens are banned from entering the country include Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. They are barred from coming to the U.S. for 90 days.

While the Department of Homeland Security initially said this order would affect green card holders, a senior White House official later said they could return to the U.S. pending additional screening.

Trump cited terrorism as the reason behind his decision. "To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting," he said in a written statement. "This is not about religion — this is about terror and keeping our country safe."

However, various people who have committed terrorist attacks in the U.S. come from countries, such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt, that are not included on the list. Trump also has business ties with these regions.

Lawyers rush to aid

This weekend, thousands of lawyers mobilized at airports across the country. At Los Angeles International Airport, lawyers had turned a restaurant inside the international terminal into a makeshift legal office. Others were walking around with signs that said “Attorney — I can help.” And because there was so little information available from authorities, many the lawyers just scanned the airport approaching people who looked distressed.

One of the lawyers Adam Astan, an Iranian-American, had a sign in Farsi.

"I want to be able to help people who are waiting for family members and don’t know want to do and don’t know what their rights are, so just helping them understand that they do have some rights," Astan said.

He said much of their work is time-sensitive.

"If you don’t let somebody in who has a job here, they could lose their job. If you don’t let someone in who has a business here, they’re going to lose their business," Astan said.

Astan is not an immigration lawyer. In fact, many of the attorneys who volunteered this weekend came from different backgrounds. Some of them helped to file petitions in federal court challenging the detention of specific people. Along with the volunteers, lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union were also on hand.

Over the weekend, the ACLU broke its fundraising record. More than 350,000 people donated money online, totaling $24 million. In a normal year, the activist group makes about $4 million in online donations.

Check back here for updates throughout the morning.