Trump Vows Protection From 'Vile Enemy'

President Trump Sunday night said the violence in London over the weekend was a "horrific terrorist attack."

Trump made the remarks at a fund-raising gala at Ford's Theatre.

Seven people died Saturday night and dozens more were injured when a van crossed London Bridge and veered into pedestrians. Three men exited the vehicle and began a stabbing rampage. Police shot and killed the three attackers.

According to a pool report from the gala:



"Trump told the crowd at the gala that he spoke with British Prime Minister Theresa May to 'express our unwavering support.' The president said the U.S. will do everything in its power to 'bring those that are guilty to justice.' Adding, 'American sends our thoughts and prayers.' " 'We renew our resolve, stronger than ever before, to protect the United States and its allies from a vile enemy that has waged war on innocent life. And it has gone on too long. This bloodshed must end. This bloodshed will end. As president I will do what is necessary is to prevent this threat from spreading to our shores.' "



The Washington Post reports:



"Trump and his wife, Melania, hosted a warm-up reception before a show at the downtown theater, which marked the return of a tradition that dates back to the Carter administration. "Typically, the president hosts the black-tie gathering, which draws a crowd heavy on CEOs, lawmakers and the city's professional-partying class. "So important is the exclusive mingle for donors...that when the Obamas weren't available for last year's shindig, the theater canceled the whole evening."



Those attending the gala included Vice President Mike Pence, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other political, business and philanthropic leaders.

