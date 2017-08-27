Tropical Storm Watch for Cape Fear Region-8am UPDATE

The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender, Inland Brunswick, Inland Georgetown, Inland Horry, Inland New Hanover, and Inland Pender counties. HQR News will keep you informed over the next 48 hours. Listen for the latest live weather updates on 91.3 HQR News and here at whqr.org. Monday, 8/28 8:00am UPDATE: A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 24 to 36 hours. At 800 AM EDT (1200 UTC), the poorly defined circulation associated with the disturbance was estimated near latitude 31.0 North, longitude 80.7 West. The system has been moving little, and a slow and erratic motion is forecast through this afternoon, followed by a faster northeastward motion tonight and Tuesday. On the forecast track, the system will move near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts later today and move along the North Carolina coast on Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible during the next 48 hours, and the system is expected to become a tropical storm by Tuesday morning and then become post-tropical by Tuesday night. Although satellite and radar data indicate that the associated showers and thunderstorms show some signs of organization, the center of circulation is not yet well defined. Only a slight increase in the definition of the circulation would lead to the formation of a tropical cyclone. HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND ---------------------- WIND: Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area tonight and Tuesday. RAINFALL: The system is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 3 to 6 inches along the upper South Carolina, North Carolina, and southeast Virginia coasts, with possible isolated maximum amounts of 9 inches. The heavier rains may result in some flooding concerns along coastal areas. SURF: Swells generated by this disturbance will affect portions of the Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina coasts during the next day or two, creating dangerous surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.