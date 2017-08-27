Tropical Storm Watch for Cape Fear Region

The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Coastal Brunswick, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender, Inland Brunswick, Inland Georgetown, Inland Horry, Inland New Hanover, and Inland Pender counties. HQR News will endeavor to keep you informed of changes in this status over the next 48 hours. Listen for the latest live weather updates on Morning Edition at 91.3 HQR News and here at whqr.org.

From the NWS in Wilmington: "Potential Tropical Cyclone Number 10 is located off the Georgia coast and is expected to move north along the coast of South and North Carolina Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Winds may increase to tropical storm force as the storm`s center moves by, with rainfall amounts up to six inches possible. The low pressure area is not yet well defined, and considerable uncertainty remains with exactly how organized this system could become in the time remaining before it reaches our area."