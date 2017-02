On Thursday’s CoastLine: In the last five months, three local theatres have closed their doors. What’s going on – and what’s the future of Wilmington’s theatre community?

Guest Info:

John Staton, Star News Arts & Entertainment Editor & Writer

Steve Vernon, Artistic Director for Big Dawg Productions

Listen for CoastLine Wednesdays and Thursdays at noon. Ask a question at coastline@whqr.org. Get the podcast on iTunes.