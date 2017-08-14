Thursday on CoastLine: Teen Suicide

On Thursday’s CoastLine13 Reasons Why has ignited a national conversation about teen suicide.  The Netflix series has some parents worried about putting ideas in kids’ heads; others say it’s a dialog to welcome, not fear…

GUESTS: 

  • DR. KATE NOONER, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Psychology, University of North Carolina Wilmington; Licensed Clinical Psychologist specializing in child and adolescent mental health trauma; practicing clinical psychologist at the Chrysalis Center for Counseling in Wilmington
  • CRISTEN WILLIAMSSchool-based Services Program Director, Coastal Horizons

