Thursday on CoastLine: Teen Suicide

On Thursday’s CoastLine, 13 Reasons Why has ignited a national conversation about teen suicide. The Netflix series has some parents worried about putting ideas in kids’ heads; others say it’s a dialog to welcome, not fear…

GUESTS:

DR. KATE NOONER , Ph.D., Associate Professor of Psychology, University of North Carolina Wilmington; Licensed Clinical Psychologist specializing in child and adolescent mental health trauma; practicing clinical psychologist at the Chrysalis Center for Counseling in Wilmington

CRISTEN WILLIAMS, School-based Services Program Director, Coastal Horizons

