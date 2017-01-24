Thursday on CoastLine: How Are Teachers Adapting to Meet the Needs of Special Education Students?

On Thursday’s CoastLine, we’ll learn about how education is adapting to meet the diverse needs of its students with a special education teacher and professor.
Guests:
- Amelia Moody, Associate Professor at UNCW's Department of Early Childhood, Elementary, Middle, Literacy, and Special Education
- Bethany Nay, Special Education teacher at Holly Tree Elementary
