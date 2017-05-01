Thursday on CoastLine: Fisheries Reform Act of 1997

On Thursday's CoastLine: The North Carolina General Assembly is considering rolling back the 1997 Fisheries Reform Act. We'll review the law's history, and what its repeal could mean.

GUEST INFO:

· Dick Brame, first Executive Director of Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) of North Carolina, former CCA Fisheries Director for the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, now Fisheries Director for the Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council and South Atlantic Fishery Management Council

· Jess Hawkins, former Marine Biologist with the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries, former Marine Fisheries Commission Liaison

· B.J. Copeland, former Associate Professor of limnology at North Carolina State University, former director of the North Carolina Sea Grant College, former member of the North Carolina Marine Fisheries Commission, member of the Fisheries Moratorium Steering Committee

