Thursday on CoastLine: Classical Music

On Thursday’s CoastLine, where does classical music fit in a modern world, and how is it attracting new audiences? We’ll sit down with pianist Barbara McKenzie of Chamber Music Wilmington and WHQR’s own classical music host Bob Workmon.

· Barbara McKenzie was selected by the North Carolina Arts Council in 1989 to serve as a Visiting Artist. She founded the American Music Festival in Beaufort, NC and Chamber Music Wilmington, Wilmington, NC and serves as the Artistic Director for both. Her dynamic contributions to the state’s artistic life and arts education led to her recognition as a North Carolina Woman of Achievement and a YWCA Woman of Achievement in the Arts.

· Bob Workmon hosts music on Classical HQR 92.7 and 102.3 every Tuesday through Friday from 8am to noon. He began his public radio career at the University of South Florida, hosting classical music, jazz, and producing Morning Edition. From Tampa, he went on to WCBU (Bradley University) in Peoria, Illinois, then to WFDD (Wake Forest University) in Winston-Salem. Bob writes about the arts for Star-News Media.

