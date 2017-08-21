Thursday on CoastLine: Cape Fear Confederate History

By 2 hours ago
  • George Davis Statue
    George Davis Statue
    Nancy Beach / Wikimedia Commons

On Thursday’s CoastLine, Confederate history in Wilmington shows up in statues, street names, and museums.  UNCW Professors Earl Sheridan and Chris Fonvielle join us for a look at how these artifacts came to be – and where they belong…

GUEST INFO: 

  • EARL SHERIDAN, Ph.D., Professor, Department of Public and International Affairs, University of North Carolina; Wilmington City Councilman
  • CHRIS FONVIELLE, Ph.D., Associate Professor and Phi Alpha Theta Coordinator

Listen for CoastLine Wednesdays and Thursdays at noon. And find it on the WHQR app. Contact us at coastline@whqr.org. 

Tags: 
WHQR's Coastline
Confederacy
Wilmington
History