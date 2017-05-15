Thursday on CoastLine: Beginning the Conversation

On Thursday’s CoastLine: in Western culture, aging is so stigmatized that some people avoid the conversation entirely – and that means putting off planning for senior healthcare and housing. We’ll try to open up that dialogue with a professor of gerontology and an expert in local palliative care services.

GUEST INFO:

· Dr. Anne Glass, Professor in the School of Health and Applied Human Sciences at the University of North Carolina – Wilmington. She’s also the Coordinator of UNCW’s Gerontology program.

· Dr. David Free, Director of Lower Cape Fear Hospice’s Palliative Care Services

Listen for CoastLine Wednesdays and Thursdays at noon. And find it on the HQR app. "Find it using the links at the bottom or by searching for “WHQR” in Apple’s App Store or Google Marketplace. Or, just click here." Contact us at coastline@whqr.org.