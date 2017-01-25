Thundercat Shares Single Featuring Kenny Loggins And Michael McDonald

No, it's not a cover of "Danger Zone" or "What A Fool Believes," but, yes, the Kenny Loggins and the Michael McDonald guest on the first single from Thundercat's newly announced Drunk. "Show You The Way" is a smooth piece of funk balladry that is at once ridiculous and sincere, announcing each singer before his verse — It's ya boy, Thundercat; Tell 'em how you feel, Kenny; Ladies and gentlemen, Michael McDonald. And you know what? All three of them sound great and sound great together: different and generational hues of tender soul cascading across Thundercat's crystalline production.

"These are guys that I've listened to and where I felt that I've learned that honesty in the music," Thundercat tells Red Bull Music Academy. "Kenny Loggins is one of my favorite songwriters."

McDonald joined the song at Loggins' suggestion. Thundercat continues, "I think one of the most beautiful moments of it was realizing how amazing Michael McDonald was. He would go through so many ideas and have so much to offer."

Drunk comes out Feb. 24 on Brainfeeder. Thundercat starts a U.S. tour on Feb. 12.

