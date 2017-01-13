Is There A Limit To How Many Friends We Can Have?

By NPR/TED Staff 22 minutes ago
  • Anthropologist Robin Dunbar says our social networks are limited to about 150 connections.
    Courtesy of Robin Dunbar

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Networks

About Robin Dunbar's TED Talk

Anthropologist Robin Dunbar believes the evolutionary structure of social networks limits us to 150 meaningful relationships at a time — even with the rise of social media

About Robin Dunbar

Robin Dunbar is a professor of evolutionary psychology at Oxford. His research tries to understand the behavioral, cognitive and neuro-endocrinological mechanisms that underpin social bonding.

