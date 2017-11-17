T-Pain Emerges From Emotional 'Oblivion' With New Album

A decade after his Auto-Tune-assisted rise to fame, T-Pain releases his fifth studio album OBLiViON today. The 16-track project is the Nappy Boy's first full-length release in six years — his last album was 2011's rEVOLVEr -- and boasts features from the likes of Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign and Wale.

Tracks like "No Rush," "Textin' My Ex (Feat. Tiffany Evans)" and "I Told My Girl (Feat. Manny G)" find T-Pain weighing his options in love and lust against heavy-handed trap beats.

Though the Tallahassee rhymer does use Auto-Tune reminiscent of his "Buy U A Drank" days on this new album, he recently went on an acoustic mini-tour across the country inspired by his viral Tiny Desk Concert to showcase his pipes unaltered.

OBLiViON is available now and streaming below.

