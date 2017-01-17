Spoon's Got 'Hot Thoughts' On The Way

In a career that spans more than 20 years, Spoon has perfected a kind of ruthlessly airtight efficiency: Every few years, the Austin band returns with a new batch of perfectly compact three-minute pop-rock songs. As consistent as it is beloved, Spoon never fails to hit its mark — delivered forcefully, and with hooks for days.

On March 17, Spoon returns with its ninth album, Hot Thoughts — and if the title track is any indication, that impeccably chosen palette's got a few new colors. Thanks in part, no doubt, to Dave Fridmann joining the band as a co-producer, "Hot Thoughts" has a rangy, swirly sparkle to it, portending an album that spreads out for a bit of a journey.



Hot Thoughts Track Listing

1. Hot Thoughts

2. WhisperI'lllistentohearit

3. Do I Have To Talk You Into It

4. First Caress

5. Pink Up

6. Can I Sit Next To You

7. I Ain't The One

8. Tear It Down

9. Shotgun

10. Us

Spoon's Hot Thoughts comes out March 17 via Matador.

