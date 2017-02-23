Soup To Nuts LIVE! Presents: Rupert Wates

The next Soup to Nuts LIVE! Concert on Thursday, March 2nd in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR features Rupert Wates.

Rupert Wates is London-born, Oxford educated, and a resident of the United States since 2006. With a storied career as a songwriter and seven solo CDs to his credit, his original music combines elements of acoustic, folk, jazz, vaudeville, and caberet. Rupert averages 120 shows per year throughout North America and Europe (alone and with ensembles), and he prefers smaller listening rooms where the audience is up close and the music takes center stage. He has been voted Artist Of The Year in 2013 & 2016 by the international house concerts network, ConcertsInYourHome.com, and AcousticMusic.com has described him as "a prime figure in American music", adding "If you're not hip to this guy yet, you're missing out."

Thursday, March 2ndThe MC Erny Gallery at WHQRDoors: 6:30Show: 7:30Cost: $10 suggested donation at the doorReserve your seats today by emailing your name and number of guests at soup@whqr.org