Soup To Nuts LIVE! Presents: Hank Barbee

The next Soup to Nuts LIVE! Concert on Thursday, January 26 in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR features Hank Barbee.

A native of Richlands, North Carolina, Hank Barbee has traveled some hard roads to get where he is today. Nurtured by Doc Watson’s vinyl records and his father’s guitar playing, Hank was strumming at age ten, and had his first paying gig at fifteen. He made Atlanta, Georgia his home base after high school, earning his keep as a skilled sideman, multi-instrumentalist, and band leader. Growing disenchanted, Hank took a hiatus from late nights, hard living, and too many shady characters to pursue a path of change. Personal journaling gave way to songwriting and the results led him to the studio. His playing style evolved from a combination of dirty blues, roots rock, thumb-style (a la Merle Travis), surf, Dixieland, and western swing, producing a rich stew of Americana-influenced compositions. Hank has released 2 full-length albums on his own label, Eleven O’Clock Records, and has contributed his work to other noteworthy projects. His next release, Son Royale, is ready to roll, showcasing Hank Barbee's creative process, coupled with a healthy new life and musical perspective.

Thursday, January 26th

The MC Erny Gallery at WHQR

Doors: 6:30

Show: 7:30

Cost: $10 suggested donation at the door

Reserve your seats today by emailing your name and number of guests at soup@whqr.org