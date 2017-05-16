Soup To Nuts LIVE! Presents: Derwin Hinson & Cre8tive Coast

The next Soup to Nuts LIVE! Concert on Thursday, May 25th in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR features Derwin Hinson & Cre8Tive Coast. Derwin Hinson & Cre8Tive Coast are a hard-driving, fast-paced bluegrass ensemble that weaves country & gospel music with soulful balladeering into their nearly all-original, roots repertoire. This seasoned 4-piece band is made up of Dawson Sexton, Alene Hinson, Tim Perry, and noted multi-instrumentalist Derwin Hinson. Derwin's background is staggering – his talent and work ethic earned him coveted tenure with country music legend Charlie Louvin and songwriter extraordinaire Vern Gosdin. While working as a Nashville session musician, he performed on several occasions with 'The Father of Bluegrass', Bill Monroe, later sharing the stage with banjo master Earl Scruggs at the National Quartet Convention in 2007. Derwin credits his father, his family, and his faith as his inspiration for following a career in music, and he's been an opening act for a long list of notable gospel groups. His 'one man band' concept takes him to audiences all across the Carolinas as he continues to make his home here, in the Wilmington NC area.

Thursday, May 25th.

The MC Erny Gallery

Doors: 6:30

Show: 7:30

Cost: $10 suggested donation at the door. Reserve your seats today by emailing your name and number of guests at soup@whqr.org