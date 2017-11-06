Soup to Nuts LIVE! Presents: Chris Frisina

Thursday, November 16th

Doors Open: 6:30pm

Show Starts: 7:30pm

Chris Frisina will be our guest next Thursday, November 16th, for Soup to Nuts LIVE! in the MC Erny Gallery.

Chris Frisina is a singer-songwriter from Olean, New York, located south of Buffalo along the Allegheny river. Chris happened upon Wilmington while on his travels and, for the most part, has stuck around since 2014. His music resonates a personal nostalgia for where he’s come from, what he’s seen, and where he’s been. He often finds himself compared to the likes of John Prine. While Chris finds this flattering, he’ll tell you he sounded like that long before he knew of Prine. Wilmington's Star News declares his new CD Fences as 'folk gold' and describes it as “..an excellent folk and country album, on which Frisina’s voice is at the heart of storyteller-driven material about scarred farm country, relationship-ending guilt, friends, and a soul split into pieces.” Still a nomad by nature, Chris plans on touring around the U.S for most of 2018, sleeping in the back of his pick-up truck, and singing songs for strangers.