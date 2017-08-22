'Shame On You': Protesters Meet Trump Supporters Ahead Of Phoenix Rally

Despite a heavy police presence and triple-digit temperatures, President Trump's appearance at a campaign rally in Phoenix Tuesday evening has drawn a large crowd of supporters eager to hear him and protesters denouncing his policies.

It is too early say how many people on either side have turned out for Trump's first political rally since the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., earlier this month. The president will speak at the Phoenix Convention Center, which can hold about 19,000 spectators.

The Associated Press reports some minor scuffles and shouting matches between Trump supporters and critics as people stood in line to get into the rally scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. MT.

NPR affiliate KJZZ's Michel Marizco and Carrie Jung report that protesters yelled "shame on you" at attendees entering the center.

Protesters also chanted "Donald Trump has got to go" and "this is what democracy looks like."

Overall, the protests have remained mostly calm and police are keeping both sides separated.

Meanwhile, the inside of the center is filling up. Trump will appear at the rally despite a plea from Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton that he not visit the city in the aftermath of the Charlottesville violence.

NPR's Kirk Siegler is on the scene, as well as staffers from KJZZ. We will update this report throughout the night.

