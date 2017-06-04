Robin Hayes Re-elected Leader Of State GOP

Listen to this story here

The state’s Republican Party wrapped up their annual convention Sunday in Wilmington. They re-elected their party chairman, and reaffirmed their platform.

Robin Hayes will serve another two-year term as the party’s chairman. The former Congressman was re-elected Saturday afternoon.

He says it was a great convention.

“People from all over the state, who worked particularly to have a successful election like we did in 2016, love to get together and exchange stories, about the great things the Republicans have done to turn this state and the nation with Donald Trump as president, to turn that whole ship around.”

That includes better communication state-wide.

“This year for us, county and precinct organization are the absolute necessity and future of the party.”

The party platform remains unchanged, with a strong emphasis on jobs and the economy.