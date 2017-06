Monday, July 10th, at 7pm

The MC Erny Gallery at WHQR

On Monday, July 10th Ben Steelman of StarNews will sit down to chat with Patricia Bjorklund, author of U.S. and Them, a childhood memoir of growing up in the family of extremely conservative Catholic John Birchers at the height of the '70s. Bjorklund is a part-time instructor at UNCW where she also earned her MFA in creative writing. Join us for the conversation in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR.